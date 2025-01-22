The Utah Jazz visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Jalen Williams, who is listed as questionable on the injury report, and is dealing with a strained right hip after missing the Thunder's 127-101 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Here's everything we know about his injury and his playing status vs. the Jazz.

Jalen Williams' injury status vs Jazz

Given that Jalen Williams is questionable on the injury report before a Thunder back-to-back, the assumption is that he will most likely be ruled out. Williams joins a frontcourt dealing with injuries to their starter Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Williams finished without Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds in a 106-98 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

As Williams' replacement in the starting lineup, Isaiah Joe tied his career high in threes. He made eight from behind the arc, finishing as the second-leading scorer behind Gilgeous-Alexander's 27 points. After the Cleveland Cavs snapped the Thunder's 15-game win streak, the Western Conference-leading team has won five of its last six games.

While continuing to push for his first All-Star appearance, Williams has averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in his last three outings. In Friday's loss, as the primary focus of the Mavericks' defense, Williams finished with a 31.8% shooting clip, including going 1-for-5 from deep. Sunday's matchup against the Nets was the first game Williams has missed this season.

Still, in his third NBA season, Williams is averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals in 2024-25. The Thunder are 35-7 at the top of the Western Conference, and will host the Jazz on Wednesday before Thursday's rematch against Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks. With a chance to avenge last Friday's loss, Williams could make his return to the lineup on the second night of a back-to-back at the Paycom Center.

However, when it comes to the question of if Jalen Williams is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, chances aren't likely.