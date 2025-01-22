ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Jazz travel a little bit south to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Jazz-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Thunder Odds

Utah Jazz: +18 (-112)

Moneyline: +1300

Oklahoma City Thunder: -18 (-108)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz are going to have a very tough time scoring on Wednesday, so they have to keep up on defense. The Thunder do score the ball well, but they can be beaten. Two games ago, the Thunder scored just 98 points against the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz have to be able to play a similar defensive game the Mavericks did. If the Jazz can keep the Mavericks to under 110 points, or even under 115, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

There are two players on the Jazz right now that will make a difference. They are Lauri Markannen and Walker Kessler. Markannen scores over 20 points per game to lead the Jazz, and Kessler averages a double-double. In fact, Kessler has a double-double in five of his eight games in January while Markannen is averaging 22.6 points in January. If these two players can find a way to have one of their better games together, the Jazz will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

Oklahoma City is one of the top offenses in the NBA. They average 116.4 points per game, and they shoot 47.4 percent as a team. The Thunder are also the best free throw shooting team in the NBA. Utah allows the fifth-most points in the NBA at 118.2 points. The Jazz really struggle to defend, and that is going to be exploited Wednesday night. With Utah allowing plenty of points, you can expect the Thunder to have a big offensive game in this one.

The Thunder are good on offense, but they are even better on defense. Oklahoma City allows 1o3.6 points per game, which is the lowest in the NBA. The Thunder also allow the fewest made baskets per game, the fourth-fewest field goals attempted per game, and the lowest field goal percentage. Additionally, the Thunder do an awesome job defending the perimeter. Oklahoma City is not going to have any trouble holding the Jazz to a low score. In fact, under 105 points is not out of the realm of possibilities. The Thunder are 23-0 when they allow under 105 points. As long as Oklahoma City keeps it up, they will dominate this game.

Oklahoma City is just one of the best teams in the NBA. They dominate on both ends of the court, and they have lost just seven games all season. Only two of those games have come at home, as well. Along with that, the Thunder have dominated their last five games. In those games, they are scoring 122.6 points per game while allowing just 103.6. They have been incredibly dominant, and there is no reason to believe anything is going to change Wednesday night.

Final Jazz-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The spread here is very large, but the Jazz are just a much worse team. I will take the Thunder to cover the spread.

Final Jazz-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -18 (-108)