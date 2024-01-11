It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold a nine-game winning streak over the Portland Trail Blazers when they host them on Thursday night. The Thunder's rebuild is right on track as they sit in second in the Western Conference, while the Trail Blazers still need more pieces to improve their 14th seed. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Thunder prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Trail Blazers are struggling with their identity this season. They had low expectations with the departure of Damian Lillard and a young team, and they have shown some positive signs. However, Scoot Henderson has fallen behind in the rookie class, averaging 12.1 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. Many wondered if Henderson would end his career as the best player in this draft class, but his rookie season has tempered those expectations.

The Thunder went through a two-game lull after a stretch of play that saw them beat the Timberwolves, Knicks, Nuggets, Nets, and Celtics. They dropped two games on the road to Brooklyn and Atlanta before finishing the road trip with a victory over the Wizards. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the way for the Thunder, averaging 31.5 points and 6.4 assists per game. Chet Holmgren is a force, tallying 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks. Portland has taken a hit to their lineup with the absences of Jabari Walker and Deandre Ayton. Both players are out indefinitely with injuries. The Trail Blazers have four big men on the injury list, with Robert Williams III and Moses Brown joining them on the injury report.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Thunder Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (+700)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (-1100)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

One of the few places that the Trail Blazers can match up against the Trail Blazers is outside the arc. Portland's defensive numbers won't blow you away, but they are the fourth-best team at defending the three-ball. Oklahoma City relies heavily on their three-point shooting ability, so it will be noteworthy if Portland can take that away. A lack of three-point shooting can help a team that lays points in keeping the game close. Another reason the Trail Blazers will have opportunities to stay within the number is the Thunder's foul issues. They rank 27th in the league, allowing 25.3 foul shots per game. The Trail Blazers are an average free-throw shooting team, so they will have a chance to shoot their way back into the game.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Everyone had seen the rise of the Thunder coming, except they probably didn't predict it'd happen so soon. The Thunder are the fourth-best offensive team in the league, averaging 122.2 points per game. They are also arguably the most efficient team, sitting second in field goal percentage and first in three-point percentage. If that isn't enough, they are also first in free-throw percentage. However, the Thunder aren't just a one-dimensional team. They are also second in the opponent's field goal percentage and 11th at defending the three ball.

Even if the Thunder weren't as efficient on defense, they wouldn't have much to worry about with the Trail Blazers. The Blazers are 29th in the league, averaging 108.3 points. They also have the worst field goal percentage in the league.

Final Trail Blazers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This may not be a game that you want to overthink. The Thunder are better than the Trail Blazers in almost every statistical category. The place where Portland holds the most substantial edge is in offensive rebounding, which loses value when you realize they are the worst shooting team in the league, which increases their offensive rebounding opportunities. The Thunder are the much better team in this matchup, and if having to take a side, you can't trust taking the Trail Blazers.

Before their recent road trip, Oklahoma City had a run of six wins in seven games. They also covered the spread in every victory. The road trip derailed some of their momentum, but a return to the Paycom Center should help. The Trail Blazers are 5-15 on the road, while the Thunder are 14-5 at home. Much of Oklahoma City's scoring comes from their backcourt, meaning they won't capitalize on the Trail Blazers' lack of depth in that area. However, Chet Holmgren has the potential for a massive game. Depending on the Thunder's performance in Wednesday night's game against Miami, you may get them at a preferable number.

Final Trail Blazers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -13.5 (-110)