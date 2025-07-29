The Dallas Cowboys are in a difficult situation with superstar Micah Parsons. Dallas is in a contract dispute with Parsons that shows no sign of ending anytime soon. New reporting does not make the situation look any rosier.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on update on Micah Parsons' contract talks with the Cowboys on Tuesday.

“I would say right now we’re nowhere on that deal,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I would say right now we’re further away from a deal in late July early August than we were in late March, early April. The two sides have gone backwards not forwards. I don’t think they’re speaking very much these days, if at all.”

The Cowboys are rumored to have not even extended an offer to Parsons' camp yet.

Schefter added that negotiations appear to have become personal. As a result, both sides are nowhere near a deal being done.

“We’ve seen how long Dallas sometimes waits on some of these deals. See CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott last season,” Schefter added. “This sounds different to me. This sounds a little bit more personal from both sides. It sounds like Dallas is upset with the fact that it felt like they were getting closer to a deal and that deal went sideways. And I feel like Micah Parsons feels like this deal should’ve been done.”

This situation has the potential to drag on throughout the majority of Cowboys training camp.

Dak Prescott send supportive message to Micah Parsons amid Cowboys contract feud

Parsons' teammates seem to support him in his contract dispute.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared a supportive message about Parsons during an interview on Friday.

“I think Micah is doing a helluva job with being here,” Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins. “He’s a great teammate, he shows up, not just on the practice field and being focused, being the camaraderie [with the players], [going to] dinner. He’s not just doing it to sign off and say, ‘Hey, Jerry, look at me.’ He wants to be out there practicing and honestly I’m glad he’s not. He can’t do that to himself.”

Meanwhile, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones took a different approach to the story.

Jones dismissed fans who yelled for the Cowboys to pay Parsons during training camp practice on Sunday.

“It doesn’t change anything,” Jones said of the fans calling for Parsons to be paid. “We want to pay Micah too. He’s gotta want to be paid.”

It does seem that the negotiations have turned personal for both sides, as Schefter reported.

Hopefully this situation resolves itself as soon as possible. Otherwise it could turn into a distraction ahead of the regular season.