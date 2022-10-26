Thunder’s historic futility against Kawhi-less Clippers makes their win all the more absurd

This should give the Los Angeles Lakers hope. The Oklahoma City Thunder, despite shooting atrociously from behind the arc in Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at home still managed to pull off a 108-94 victory — their first of the 2022-23 NBA season.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, that Thunder victory is now the top five in the history of the NBA in terms of the lowest 3-point shooting percentage by a winning team (comes with a qualifier).

“The Thunder shot 13 percent from 3-point range tonight and still won, the fifth-lowest 3-point field goal percentage in a game won in NBA history (min. 25 3-pt FGA).”

Moreover, ESPN Stats & Info adds “It was the largest margin of victory (+14) in a game where the winning team shot below 15% from 3-point.”

As a team, the Thunder drilled just four of their 30 attempts from deep. Luguentz Dort was the biggest culprit of them all, as he went 0-for-6 from the 3-point area. Tre Mann also missed six 3-point shots but he did sink a couple. Oklahoma City’s bench shot badly too. In fact, Thunder relievers had a collective 0-for-10 on their outside shots.

The Thunder made up for their forgettable 3-point shooting performance by doing plenty of damage at the charity stripe and in the shaded area. They had 20 makes from the charity stripe to just 14 by the Clippers, who were playing without Kawhi Leonard. Moreover, Oklahoma City scored 62 points in the paint to just 48 by Los Angeles.

Oklahoma City will adjust its crosshairs as it prepares to face the Clippers again at home Thursday.