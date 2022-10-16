The Oklahoma City Thunder took a step towards finalizing their 2022-2023 opening day roster on Saturday with the addition of free-agent guard Isaiah Joe.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Thunder and Joe agreed to a multi-year deal. Joe had spent the previous two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers after they selected him with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Free agent guard Isaiah Joe is finalizing a multiyear deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2022

On the surface, the signing might not appear to be a major move, but Sixers fans were quite distraught when the team announced they were cutting Joe earlier this week.

Isaiah Joe played sparingly over the past two season, averaging 3.7 points per game in 10.3 minutes across 96 games. He showed enough though for Sixers fans to believe he was a player who’s development was worth investing in. Where he showed promise was on the defensive end and as a three-point threat.

He shot 36.8 percent from three-point range in his rookie season and he shot 33.3 percent from three last season. Joe will be joining a Thunder team that is in rebuilding mode and clearly tanking for a shot at the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama.

The Thunder obviously saw enough potential in Joe that they decided to sign him to a multi-year deal rather than just a contract for his season. It’s unclear, however, what the terms of the deal are. Joe will get a solid opportunity on a team that has plenty of minutes available to show that he is a capable NBA rotation player.