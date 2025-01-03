MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a vivacious roster are determined to be the greatest Oklahoma City Thunder team ever assembled. Fans anxiously hope that Thursday's history-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Clippers is just an appetizer of the unprecedented success to come this season.

The Thunder overcame a four-point deficit at halftime and treated the home crowd at the Paycom Center to a third-quarter thrashing. They outscored the Clippers by 22 points and eventually dispatched of their opponent, 116-98.

Because the Dec. 17 NBA Cup Championship loss to the Milwaukee Bucks does not count in the standings, OKC is now in the midst of a 13-game winning streak. That is a new franchise record, per The Athletic's Andrew Schlecht.

The Thunder stay red-hot

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 29 points on efficient 9-of-17 shooting, Jalen Williams added another 18 and pivotal free agency signing Isaiah Hartenstein posted a balanced effort that consisted of 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks. When those specific players produce at a high level, trouble usually awaits the rest of the NBA. This group's impact extends beyond just those three individuals, however, making it extremely dangerous.

The team collectively plays top-notch defense and brings a great amount of intensity to the court on a nightly basis. Luguentz Dort, Kenrich Williams and Aaron Wiggins are all excelling from 3-point range, giving the Thunder the dual offensive impact it needs to prosper in the modern NBA. What is scariest of all, though, is that head coach Mark Daigneault has yet to see his full supply of talent take the court.

Hartenstein and fellow big man Chet Holmgren have not been active at the same time, and 2020 champion Alex Caruso is nursing a hip injury. Allocating minutes will naturally be more difficult when those players get healthy, but the Thunder have plenty of time to reach their top form. Following a historic win against the Clippers, that very thought should make fans salivate.

First-place OKC (28-5) looks to extend its streak when it battles the incoming New York Knicks (24-10) on Friday night.