As Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander racks in the accolades, he continues to make a case for why he should possibly be the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) after the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 113-105. It seems as if Gilgeous-Alexander even is the favorite in betting markets as another figure who agrees is Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards as he witnessed it in the aforementioned contest on Tuesday.

In the win for Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a whopping 40 points on 15 of 23 shooting, including three of five from deep, to go along with three rebounds, two assists, and four steals. Edwards would not hesitate after the game when he said that the point guard is the MVP according to ESPN as he is “unguardable.”

“The MVP of the NBA,” Edwards said.

“To me, he's unguardable,” Edwards continued. “As far as any one-on-one matchup, yeah, you can go on and give it up. Just give him two points most of the time. So I think you got to trap him. Maybe that don't work, but you got to try it. For sure you got to send a second body, especially if he got a favorable matchup. Anytime he got somebody that he knows can't guard him, ah, he going to score every time.”

Edwards wouldn't be the only person who has said Gilgeous-Alexander should be MVP as even his Thunder teammate in Jalen Williams echoed the same sentiments. This season, the guard has been averaging 31.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and six assists per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep as he speaks about how the game is “coming” to him.

“I feel like I'm flowing like the game's just coming,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I'm not pressing, not thinking, just out there hooping. The hard work's paying off.”

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and consistency stand out

The Minnesota star would go on to mention how Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic is also making a good case for his fourth MVP but speaks on the consistency of Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I don't know if they could give it to [Jokic] again,” Edwards said. “Yeah, I would say Shai. Yeah, he's looking like the MVP, man. He was incredible once again tonight.

“He's consistent every night. His team gonna give him the ball and just let him rock out every night. It's nothing to think about. ‘Hey, get Shai the ball and he going to get busy, and then we're going to figure it out after that.' I love watching that. It's incredible, man. If he is keeping him like that, I hope they give [MVP] to him this year for sure. I feel like he should have won it last year, but he's playing out his mind right now.”

For Gilgeous-Alexander, he doesn't take Edwards' comments for granted, expressing how he holds his “peers” to a higher standard.

“No offense to you guys in the media, but the best satisfaction is when your peers and the guys that do the same thing for a living at a very high level that you do recognize and respect your craft and your talent,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “That's a really good feeling. Obviously the caliber player he is, the sky's the limit. Hard-fought battle tonight.”

The Thunder will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.