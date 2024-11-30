Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 36 points led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 101-93 win against the Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA Cup matchup Friday night. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 28+ points in eight consecutive games, including 30+ points in five of his last six outings. While Isaiah Hartenstein extended his streak of double-doubles to four, SGA led the Thunder to a four-game winning streak.

Gilgeous-Alexander was the leading scorer in all four of Oklahoma City's recent victories. He also finished with nine assists, six rebounds, two steals, and one block in Friday's win against the Lakers. After the game, Thunder head coach Mark Daignault talked about his All-Star point guard's elite play of late.

“He has a unique ability to play in tight space. He's got unbelievable skill with the ball. He's got unbelievable feet and an unbelievable knack for leveraging the defense's advantage against them with his change of direction, his spins,” Daigneault said. “He's got an amazing skill there. He had some big ones tonight. We were able to finally move him in the fourth quarter a little bit. Get him and everybody else some cracks. But, he's got an elite skill, obviously.”

Amid a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder buckled down defensively before he drained a crucial 3-pointer that pushed Oklahoma City's lead to four down the stretch.

“His poise tonight, and the team's poise tonight, in the ups and downs of what was a difficult game, was impressive,” Daigneault added. “He's still growing. He's still evolving. He's not a complete player.”

Mark Daigneault: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to improve

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault considers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a special player because of his desire to improve. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins labeled Isaiah Hartenstein a top-10 center, and while many consider Gilgeous-Alexander, who was the runner-up for Most Valuable Player in 2024, a top-10 star, Daigneault credits his star point guard for staying grounded.

In his seventh in the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander still dedicates himself to evolving.

“One of the best qualities he has, and the reason he's improved so steadily over time, is that he doesn't view himself as a complete player,” Daigneault said. “He views himself as a work in progress, always, and that's why he gets better. He's got unbelievable humility, looks in the mirror, and improves.

“There [are] things he can still improve on. He's not a finished product. He doesn't see himself like that, and that's exciting. He's obviously a great player, but he's got some runway to continue to improve.”

The Thunder will finish their four-game road trip in Houston against the Rockets on Sunday.