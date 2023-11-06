Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was listed as questionable for the Thunder heading to their Monday showdown with the Hawks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed the Oklahoma City Thunder's Friday showdown with the Golden State Warriors due to a knee injury. Fortunately for the team, though, his absence doesn't extend beyond that.

While there were initial concerns about Gilgeous-Alexander's status for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, he has since been given the greenlight to play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ACTIVE tonight against the Atlanta Hawks pic.twitter.com/8987xCaCOf — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 6, 2023

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out for their NBA In-Season Tournament opener against the Warriors because of a left knee sprain. No timeline was given for his recovery, with head coach Mark Daigneault only noting that he's day-to-day.

For what it's worth, SGA was upgraded to questionable heading to the game, raising hopes up of his potential availability.

Having Gilgeous-Alexander back is definitely a massive boost for the Thunder, especially as they look to snap a two-game skid. SGA is Oklahoma City's best player, averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.

His return couldn't come at a better time as well, especially since they are going to face a Trae Young-led Hawks team that is on a roll in recent days. After losing their first two games of the season, Atlanta has won four straight to improved their record to 4-2–good for the third-best tally in the Eastern Conference.

It will be interesting to see how healthy Gilgeous-Alexander is after his bout with injury and if there will be any kind of restrictions on him in his return. Regardless, though, the Thunder could really use his scoring in their bid to return to the win column.