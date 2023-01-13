With the Oklahoma City Thunder still embroiled in their rebuild, rumors have flown about their franchise player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander possibly wanting a trade due to the losing. But most of that has been from second-hand reports and nothing has come from Gilgeous-Alexander himself. He’s actually gone out of his way to proclaim how much he has been enjoying this season and the bright future he sees for the Thunder. Nevertheless, as long as the Thunder are in rebuilding mode, he will probably continue to get asked about how content he is with the Thunder. After the team’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Gilgeous-Alexander once again spoke about being a part of the future for the Thunder as per Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire.

SGA said it's not hard at all to stay patient with OKC's current rebuild: "I think we're going to be a really good team a lot sooner than people do. It's pretty easy for me. I see the growth every day… I'm super excited about it." — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) January 13, 2023

This season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been receiving MVP chants from fans and he even drew this bold take from TNT’s NBA analyst Charles Barkley. He’s having the best season of his career to the tune of 30.8 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from the three-point line. He’s getting to the free-throw line ten times per game and converting them at a 91 percent clip.

The Thunder have also been showing improved play recently with some big wins against the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and Sixers. They currently stand at 19-23 and in 13th place in the Western Conference standings. However, they are only one game back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 10th seed a spot in the play-in tournament. If Gilgeous-Alexander can get the Thunder into the playoffs, then perhaps he does deserve the MVP award.