Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received a pivotal injury update ahead of the Thunder's game against the Lakers on MLK Day.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers will go head-to-head on Monday night. However, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been dealing with an injury concern.

Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as an MVP candidate for Oklahoma City. He is one of the best players in the NBA and the Thunder are certainly hoping that Gilgeous-Alexander will be available against the Lakers.

So is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing on MLK Day vs. the Lakers?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's injury status vs. Lakers

Gilgeous-Alexander is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a right knee sprain.

He has impressed throughout the 2023-24 season. Gilgeous-Alexander's performance has played a crucial role in helping OKC find success.

The Thunder star heads into Monday averaging 31.5 points per game on 55.8 percent field goal shooting. He is also recording 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also a reliable defender. In fact, he leads the league with 2.4 steals per game as of this story's writing. Gilgeous-Alexander works hard on both ends of the floor and the results have displayed themselves without question.

Oklahoma City will battle a Lakers team that is just 19-21 this season. Meanwhile, the Thunder are 27-11 and sitting in second place in the Western Conference.

Still, the Lakers are a team that features upset potential, especially since they will be hosting the Thunder on Monday night. Gilgeous-Alexander's status for the game will go a long way in determining how OKC fares.

When it comes to the question of if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing on MLK Day, however, the answer is maybe.