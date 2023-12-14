The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Sacramento Kings as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder head out on the road out west with a visit to Sactown to take on the Sacramento Kings. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Thunder-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Oklahoma City (15-7) is coming off back-to-back solids wins against the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors. They have now won four of their last five games, and are second place in the Western Conference. This is just game one of their two-game road trip but they had two days off to prepare for tonight's contest against the surging Sacramento Kings. In their 14-point blowout victory over the Jazz on Monday night, Shai Gilgeous Alexander has pushed himself toward an MVP candidate with a 30-point outing in just 28 minutes of work. The Thunder will be coming in with a fully healthy lineup this Thursday night as they look to continue their hot streak.

Sacramento (13-9) is coming off a downright beating at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers who outscored them by 20 points. Leonard dropped 31 points on them and now they are going to have their hands full with Gilgeous-Alexander as they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to Sacramento. While the Clippers do have their number this year, the Kings have won three of their last four games as they look to get back to their winning ways this Thursday night. Sacramento has released their injury report, and it looks as if they will have a full squad minus the loss of Alex Len who's been out with an ankle injury for a month now.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Kings Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +1.5 (-108)

Sacramento Kings: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 244.5 (-114)

Under: 244.5 (-108)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NBCSCA, Bally Sports OK

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma City Thunder roll into Sacramento tonight as underdogs, sporting a +1.5 spread against the Kings. The Kings have been leaky this year defensively, ranking 22nd in defensive rating. Their perimeter D is particularly vulnerable, which is bad news against a Thunder team loaded with young guns like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. These guys thrive on driving to the basket, and with Fox and Mitchell often caught ball-watching, the paint should be a Thunder playground.

The Kings' inconsistent offense could be their undoing. De'Aaron Fox is a highlight reel waiting to happen, but his reliance on isolation plays can stall the offense. On the other hand, OKC's balanced attack spreads the floor and keeps the Kings guessing. Dort's hustle on defense can disrupt Fox's rhythm, while guys like Holmgren and Dieng can punish mismatches against smaller Kings defenders.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The doubters are out, counting out the Sacramento Kings again. But tonight, under the Golden 1 Center lights, I'm here to tell you why they'll silence the critics and cover that -1.5 spread against the Oklahoma City Thunder like a well-rehearsed symphony.

De'Aaron Fox is a walking highlight reel, a blur of speed and electricity that can single-handedly dismantle any defense. OKC's perimeter D, while scrappy, simply doesn't have the chops to contain him. Fox will feast on Dort and Giddey, carving up the lane and finding open shooters like the maestro he is.

However, the Kings are more than just a one-man show. Sabonis is a low-post monster, a walking mismatch nightmare for OKC's smaller bigs. He'll bully Holmgren and Dieng down low, creating easy buckets and drawing double teams that open up the perimeter for Huerter and Mitchell to rain down threes. This Kings' offense is a well-oiled machine, and OKC's defense, while pesky, simply lacks the size and athleticism to slow it down.

Yes, the Thunder are scrappy, and Gilgeous-Alexander is a rising star. But their youth and inexperience can be exploited. The Kings are a veteran team, seasoned in the crucible of playoff battles. They have the experience, the talent, and the home-court edge to overcome any challenge OKC throws their way.

Final Thunder-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are hungry. They're fighting for every win in a tough Western Conference, and their scrappy hustle has already pulled off upsets against bigger names. This underdog mentality could be the spark they need to outwork and outhustle a Kings team that, while talented, can sometimes lack that killer instinct.

Don't get me wrong, the Kings have weapons. Sabonis is a beast in the paint, and Huerter can light it up from three. But tonight, I'm looking at the matchup, a hungry, defensive-minded Thunder team against a Kings team with defensive woes and inconsistent offense. The +1.5 spread is a gift, folks. Embrace the underdog spirit and watch OKC storm into Sacramento and steal this one.

Final Thunder-Kings Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +1.5 (-108), Over 244.5 (-112)