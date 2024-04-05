The Oklahoma City Thunder are one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the Western Conference. They are also just a half-game back of the No. 2 seed, which currently belongs to the Denver Nuggets. However, Oklahoma City is dealing with injury trouble. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have been dealing with injury concerns in recent action, and it appears that both players' statuses for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers are in question once again.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in the NBA throughout the 2023-24 season. He's recorded MVP-caliber statistics and the Thunder are obviously hoping he can return as soon as possible. Gilgeous-Alexander has been battling a right quad contusion, though, and the Thunder are understandably proceeding with caution.
Williams, meanwhile, is dealing with a left ankle sprain. The Thunder have found success this year thanks to their mixture of star-power and depth. Williams has played a crucial role for Oklahoma City, and although he is not the Thunder's best player he features star potential.
So are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams playing tonight vs. the Pacers?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams' injury statuses for Thunder-Pacers game
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already been ruled out due to his aforementioned right quad contusion, per the NBA Injury Report. Williams was initially listed as doubtful due to his left ankle sprain but has since been ruled out as well.
SGA is actually expected to be out for two more games (including the showdown with the Pacers), but hopes remain high he can return after that, per Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman.
The Thunder want to secure the best possible playoff spot. Earning the No. 1 seed would obviously be ideal. They are not going to risk further injury to either star, though.
At the very least, the Thunder will likely end up with the No. 3 overall seed in the Western Conference. That is not a bad spot to be in by any means. And having Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams ready for the playoffs is of the utmost importance.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.3 points per game on 53.9 percent field goal and 36.5 percent three-point shooting during the 2023-24 season. He is also recording 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game.
Williams is averaging 19.5 points per outing on 54 percent field goal and 43.1 percent three-point shooting. He is averaging 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game as well.
Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams obviously play pivotal roles for this Thunder team. Their impacts are immense to say the least.
The Thunder will try to find a way to overcome the Pacers without Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams. Indiana currently holds the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. They have dealt with some inconsistency in the second-half of the 2023-24 campaign, but Indiana is more than capable of giving Oklahoma City a challenge.
When it comes to the question of if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are playing tonight, the answer is no.