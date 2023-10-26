Count Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder were among the big winners in the NBA on Wednesday. The Thunder started their 2023-24 NBA campaign making loud noises, as they embarrassed the Chicago Bulls in a 124-104 win in Windy City. Although Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 31 points, there was not a hint of selfishness in the way the Thunder operated versus the Bulls.

“We played the right way…and with time you only get better at that,” Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters.

In fact, the Thunder's victory was mostly predicated on great ball movement. Oklahoma had fun sharing the ball all night long and by the end of the contest, they had racked up a total of 45 field goals made on 31 assists.

“That's a lot of assists. Guys are just playing unselfish. Everyone's buying in to how we like to play. I don't think anybody really cares who's getting the shots,” Thunder forward Jalen Williams said during the postgame press conference (via Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder).

Apart from leading his team in scoring, Gilgeous-Alexander also paced the Thunder with 10 assists. Josh Giddey had six dimes, while Williams dished out five helpers.

Back in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Thunder were just 21st in the league with 24.4 assists per game and 27th with an assist rate of 56.7 percent.

With Oklahoma City sharing the ball and making baskets, the Bulls had a difficult time trying to take the Thunder out of rhythm. What made it harder for Chicago was the Thunder stretching the floor with their hot outside shooting. The Thunder shot 54.9 percent from the field and hit 19 of their 39 attempts from behind the arc. It is not always going to be that easy for OKC's offense, but the unselfish approach and the collection of talent they have at the moment should make them a headache to deal with for the rest of the league.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the leader of the bunch in Oklahoma City and he's surrounded by great supporting players with star potential. That includes Chet Holmgren, Giddey, and Williams.

The Thunder will next take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road this Friday.