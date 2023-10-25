The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls for the first game of the season! This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Thunder-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Bulls Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +2 (-108)

Chicago Bulls: -2 (-112)

Over: 226 (-108)

Under: 226 (-112)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBC Sports Chicago

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder are coming off a surprising season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave the Thunder an incredible season. He averaged over 30 points per game, and 5.5 assists. Oklahoma City also returns Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, and Luguentz Dort. Those four players were the Thunder's only double-digit scorers for the season. The rest of the team averaged under 10.0 point per game individually. However, those four are good players, and they have the ability to keep the Rockets in the game. In fact, Gilgeous-Alexander has the ability on his own to keep the Thunder in the game.

One big factor, that I believe has gone overlooked, is Chet Holmgren. He missed the entire year last season, and is making his return Wednesday night. He enjoyed a pretty good preseason, and looks like he can be a scorer that averages 20.0 points per game. He also looks like he could make a real impact on the game. It might take some scoring away from Gilgeous-Alexander, but it will definitely be more help than hurt. If he can have a good game, the Thunder will cover this spread.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has been a disappointing team. With DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls should be a much better team than they are. Alex Caruso, Coby White, and Patrick Williams are all capable players, as well. Chicago has made the playoffs with this team, but overall it has been lackluster. However, with those players, the Bulls can hang with any team, and beat the bad teams. Caruso also elevates the defense in a way that is desperately needed in Chicago. With that said, the Bulls have a great chance to cover the spread.

The Bulls made some additions of their own. Jevon Carter is the most notable name. He is not a superstar player that will be a top of the league scorer, but he is good enough to make a difference. With him, the Bulls will be a better team, especially because they did not lose many players. As ong as the Bulls play like they know how, they will cover the spread.

Final Thunder-Bulls Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be close. A lot closer than people think. The Thunder are a good team, and I believe they can be a playoff team. The Bulls are also a playoff team if they can play to the best of their abilities. The Bulls are favorites by just a little bit, and they should be. With this being a home game, I do like the Bulls to cover the spread. As for the over/under, it is a little tougher to predict. However, I do like the Under to hit in this one.

Final Thunder-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls -2 (-112), Under 226 (-112)