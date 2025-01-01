Before All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 113-105 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he had a funny interaction with a fan. Gilgeous-Alexander convinced Anthony Edwards he’s the MVP of 2024-25 and most likely convinced a fan to give up on writing poetry.

While Gilgeous-Alexander was signing autographs for fans at the Paycom Center, one fan recited a quick poem to SGA, which received quite a response from the MVP candidate.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, oh, how sweet. If you score over 30, I’ll give you a treat’… Was that tough?” to which Gilgeous-Alexander replied, “Terrible.”

Then, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points to lead his team to a 113-105 win against the Timberwolves on New Year’s Eve. Isaiah Hartenstein recorded another double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds), and Jalen Williams and Lu Dort had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Despite the Thunder fan getting a negative response to his poem, he watched the Thunder extended their winning streak to 12 straight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earns MVP take from Anthony Edwards

After Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic as the bet-odds favorite to win MVP, he received a strong endorsement from Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards. Edwards, who finished with a team-high 20 points and seven rebounds, is already crowning Gilgeous-Alexander MVP of 2024-25.

After the Thunder’s eight-point win (113-105), Edwards gave Gilgeous-Alexander his flowers, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“The MVP of the NBA,” Edwards said.

“To me, he’s unguardable,” Edwards continued. “As far as any one-on-one matchup, yeah, you can go on and give it up. Just give him two points most of the time. So I think you got to trap him. Maybe that don’t work, but you got to try it. For sure you got to send a second body, especially if he got a favorable matchup. Anytime he got somebody that he knows can’t guard him, ah, he going to score every time.”

Gilgeous-Alexander won Western Conference Player of the Week for 2024’s final week.