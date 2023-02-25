Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a surprise injury scratch for the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Friday night matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Without their All-Star combo guard in the mix, it came as no surprise that OKC struggled against the Suns, eventually losing out, 124-115. The Thunder have another game coming up on Sunday, and unfortunately for them, they will need to try and navigate a win against the Sacramento Kings without SGA in the mix.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury status vs. Kings

Shai has already been ruled out 24 hours before the Kings game, via Sacramento beat reporter Jason Anderson. The Thunder will keep their star sidelined as he continues to deal with a sore right ankle.

Considering Gilgeous-Alexander’s durability, this development could be a bit concerning for OKC fans. Shai has missed just four games this season, and he’s usually able to play through minor knocks. This does not sound very minor, though, and the fact that he’s now set to miss two straight games might not be a very good sign.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Without SGA in the mix, the Thunder will need to see more from the likes of Josh Giddey and Tre Mann. Isaiah Joe went off for 28 points against the Suns with Shai sidelined, and he will look to keep his foot on the gas against Sacramento.

The Thunder are currently 11th in the West with a 28-31 record. They have playoff aspirations this season, and it looks like they’re going to be in the race for a Play-In spot the rest of the way. This only means that they can’t afford to not have their best player available for an extended period.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s next chance to play will be on Monday in a rematch against the Kings.