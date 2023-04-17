A team that’s making every effort to build organically, Oklahoma City Thunder have plenty of cash and quite a lot of draft capital, including the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Speaking of their lottery pick in the upcoming draft, expect the Thunder to add a catch-and-shoot option like Kansas Jayhawks wing Gradey Dick or UCK Knights big man Taylor Hendricks.

Nonetheless, no matter who they add, there’s one player that will be the odd man out from a development perspective.

That’s why Aleksej Pokusevski is one player the Thunder must trade in the 2023 NBA offseason.

1 player the Thunder must trade in 2023 NBA offseason

Pokusevski was selected by the Thunder with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after averaging 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for Olympiacos B in Greece’s HEBA A2 league. A tantalizing talent due to his him having guard-like skills as a 7-foot-0, 210-pound frontcourt player, Pokusevski’s upside and an increased interest in Eurostyle big men led to favorable NBA projections for him.

That said, Pokusevski’s inability to truly thrive thus far in the NBA is due to both issues he had prior to even being drafted and a poor fit with OKC.

For one, Pokusevski simply needs to keep working on his shooting mechanics. Though, judging by the team-wide shooting struggles for the Thunder, OKC might need to hire a (new) shooting coach.

Furthermore, though 7-foot-0, Pokusevski needs to be played more as a small forward than a big man. At least until he improves his lack of size, strength and physicality.

To that point, Poku has played 51 percent of his minutes at power forward and 48 percent of his minutes at center while with the Thunder, per Basketball Reference. If Oklahoma City isn’t even going to try to maximize his potential by playing him at the right position, they might as well trade him anyways, to be frank.

It isn’t all bad with Pokusevski though. Not in the least. Which is another reason the Thunder should trade him.

He still has value.

Aleksej Pokusevski isn’t a throw-away

Pokusevski has had 46 games scoring in double-figures (including five scoring at least 20 points), eight double-doubles, and a triple-double in 140 games. He has 12 games with at least five assists and 12 games with at least three blocks. Poku also has career-highs of 29 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, seven threes, and six blocks.

Lastly, last season may have been his best yet, as he averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game. More importantly, he shot 43.4 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3, numbers that won’t win any awards but show a player finally starting to put it together.

What teams should be interested in him

There are number of teams that could find value in Pokusevski, whether they’re rebuilding or a playoff contender.

Envisioning his fit with the Orlando Magic is interesting given how they used a similar player in Bol Bol. Prior to suffering a COVID-19 infection (which he also contracted in 2021), Bol was one of the main candidates for the 2023 Most Improved Player award.

The Portland Trail Blazers could be a team to watch as a franchise at a crossroads and with questionable forward depth. Blazers assistant general manager Mike Schmitz is an excellent talent evaluator, and under his thumb, Pokusevski may very well reach his full potential.

Pokusevski could even be a fit for a team like the Toronto Raptors given that they’ve long since demonstrated their ability and inclination to use long, versatile players that can dribble, pass, and shoot.