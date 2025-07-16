One of the perks of earning a $287 million contract extension is getting to retire your parents, as Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams was able to do.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Williams acknowledged that he hasn't “really had time to take it in,” since he is watching his brother, Utah Jazz play Cody Williams, in the Summer League, though he called it “surreal.”

“It's wild because it happened really fast, like within the span of three years, my life is completely different,” said Williams. “I've been fortunate enough to retire my parents.”

Within the last few years, Williams became a star, and his brother joined the NBA as well. Now, the Thunder are coming off an NBA Championship win. Still, Williams is catching up with all of it.

Aside from retiring his parents, Williams has his sights set on visiting Japan again this year with the money from his contract extension. “I like going out — I'm gonna go shop out in Japan and do some damage clothing-wise,” Williams quipped.

What does Jalen Williams' $287 million contract extension mean for the Thunder?

Article Continues Below
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) has a shot blocked by Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) during the first quarter at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Williams' max five-year contract extension means he will be with the Thunder for the foreseeable future. The contract is for five years, but things can change at any time. Still, expect Williams to continue to be one of their top stars for years to come.

The extension was well deserved. Williams' stock has been rising over his three years in the league. He averaged a career-high 21.6 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 69 games. Williams earned his first All-Star and All-NBA (Third Team) nods for his 2024-25 campaign. He was also named All-Defensive Second Team.

He also stepped up during the Thunder's postseason run. In 23 games, Williams averaged 21.4 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

Williams was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He played college basketball at Santa Clara from 2019 to 22. In his first season, Williams was named NBA All-Rookie First Team.

More Thunder News
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the Oklahoma City Thunder Champions parade.
Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein reveals historic plan for Larry O’Brien TrophyMiguel La Torre ·
Thunder's Ajay Mitchelll, Nikola Topic, and Chris Youngblood all smiling
Biggest Oklahoma City Thunder overreactions from 2025 NBA Summer LeagueJedd Pagaduan ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren rates NBA Centel posts about himselfRishav Bhat ·
NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
Thunder’s future gets promising outlook from Charles BarkleyJosue Pavon ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center.
6 Kevin Durant decisions that tarnished his legacy, rankedSpencer See ·
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talks with Thunder rookie Nikola Topic during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City
What Thunder’s Nikola Topic learned from lost rookie seasonJosue Pavon ·