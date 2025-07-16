One of the perks of earning a $287 million contract extension is getting to retire your parents, as Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams was able to do.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Williams acknowledged that he hasn't “really had time to take it in,” since he is watching his brother, Utah Jazz play Cody Williams, in the Summer League, though he called it “surreal.”

“It's wild because it happened really fast, like within the span of three years, my life is completely different,” said Williams. “I've been fortunate enough to retire my parents.”

Within the last few years, Williams became a star, and his brother joined the NBA as well. Now, the Thunder are coming off an NBA Championship win. Still, Williams is catching up with all of it.

Aside from retiring his parents, Williams has his sights set on visiting Japan again this year with the money from his contract extension. “I like going out — I'm gonna go shop out in Japan and do some damage clothing-wise,” Williams quipped.

What does Jalen Williams' $287 million contract extension mean for the Thunder?

Williams' max five-year contract extension means he will be with the Thunder for the foreseeable future. The contract is for five years, but things can change at any time. Still, expect Williams to continue to be one of their top stars for years to come.

The extension was well deserved. Williams' stock has been rising over his three years in the league. He averaged a career-high 21.6 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 69 games. Williams earned his first All-Star and All-NBA (Third Team) nods for his 2024-25 campaign. He was also named All-Defensive Second Team.

He also stepped up during the Thunder's postseason run. In 23 games, Williams averaged 21.4 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

Williams was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He played college basketball at Santa Clara from 2019 to 22. In his first season, Williams was named NBA All-Rookie First Team.