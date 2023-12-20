Thunderbolts star Wyatt Russell revealed the MCU's production start date.

Wyatt Russell provided a huge filming update for his upcoming MCU film, Thunderbolts.

A springtime production

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Russell spoke about his upcoming MCU project. The film will be released in 2025, but the production start has gotten a big update from the star.

“There's so much to play with John [Walker], and there's so much more to do with John. I'm so lucky to get to work with the kind of talent that I'm going to work with when Thunderbolts starts up in March or April,” Russell said. “It just feels like we're going for something that has depth and something interesting to theorize about beyond just flying around and doing superhero stuff.”

Like his father, Kurt Russell, Wyatt joined the MCU. Kurt played Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Wyatt plays John Walker, who attempts to take the shield from Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He hasn't been seen since but will return in Thunderbolts.

Thunderbolts is the MCU's equivalent to the Suicide Squad. It will assemble several characters from various films including Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurlenko). Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes will also be in the film.

Wyatt Russell is currently promoting his new Apple TV+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. He gets to act in the same show as his dad, playing a younger version of his character. He's also known for his roles in 22 Jump Street, Lodge 49, and Overlord.