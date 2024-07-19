Despite feeling better physically than he has in a while, Tiger Woods endured the same disastrous results on the major stage. He carded a 6-over par in his second round of play at The Open Championship to tumble near the bottom of the leaderboard. With an overall score of 14-over par, the legendary golfer is going to miss the cut by a wide margin.

Woods has now failed to reach the weekend in the last three majors he played, ending his PGA Tour season on a low note that will only expand the narrative that he should retire. That does not appear to be a consideration at this time, however, as the 48-year-old remains confident in his abilities. But he is not denying the obvious. This was a brutal two days.

“Well, it wasn't very good,” Woods said on Friday, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. “I made a double there at 2 right out of the hopper when I needed to go the other way. Just was fighting it pretty much all day. I never really hit it close enough to make birdies and consequently made a lot of bogeys.”

Tiger Woods tallied just one birdie on the sixth hole and posted five bogeys in addition to the double he referenced. He is set to play in two non-PGA tournaments before the year closes, including one that he hosts (Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas), but fans will have to wait until next April to see him compete for his 16th major title.