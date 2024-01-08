What's next for Tiger Woods?

One of the most iconic partnerships in the world of sports is no more after golf legend Tiger Woods announced via Instagram that he and Nike have parted ways following months of speculations that the relationship between the two giant entities was ending.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Tiger Woods wrote in the statement. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Missing in Tiger Woods' heartfelt letter is which company will he be partnering with next. However, the 15-time major winner has been sporting FootJoy shoes since he figured in a serious car accident in 2021.

The 48-year-old Tiger Woods and Nike go way back. Even though their partnership had ended, the two sides will forever be linked to one another. Woods became not just a star in golf but a transcendent global figure while signed under Nike as an endorser. Many of the best moments of his career all happened during his time with Nike, which signed him for the first time in 1996.