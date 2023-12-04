Tiger Woods sounds off on his immediate future after seeing action at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Tiger Woods is feeling good — and so are his fans. Just watching the golf legend see action in a competitive atmosphere again was enough to hype up his legions of supporters. It could get even better, with Woods indicating that he's ready to play in the upcoming 2024 PGA Tour season.

“I think that if you asked me right now I'm a little sore, but once a month seems reasonable,” Tiger Woods said after participating in the Hero World Challenge that just concluded on Sunday (via Dave Shedloski of Golf Digest).

“I think that having a couple of weeks off to recover, a week to build up, there's no reason why I can't get into a rhythm. It's just a matter of getting in better shape basically. I feel like my game's not that far off, but I need to get in better shape.”

Tiger Woods aiming for 2024 PGA Tour season

In his first tournament since undergoing ankle surgery back in April, Tiger Woods finished 18th at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, finishing with a 288 after 72 holes — good for 18th place. He fired a 75 in the first round but did not do worse than 72 in any of the next three rounds.

The recently concluded event in the Bahamas allowed Tiger Woods, winner of a total of 15 majors, to gauge where he is physically. Cracking the top 20 after such a long time away from the action was quite a feat, but Woods knows he can do better.

The 2024 PGA Tour season will kick off on Jan. 7 during The Sentry tournament in Hawaii.