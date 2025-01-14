Tiger Woods, Max Homa, and Matt Fitzpatrick will be the cover athletes of PGA Tour 2K25. All three professional golfers will grace both the Standard and Deluxe Edition covers, while Woods highlights the Legendary Edition cover. PGA Tour 2K25 arrives soon, and 2K is beginning to roll out more information as we approach launch day. Let's take a look at the covers.

Who Are the PGA Tour 2K25 Cover Athletes?

The PGA Tour 2K25 cover athletes are Tiger Woods, Max Homa, and Matt Fitzpatrick. All three golfers will appear on the Standard and Deluxe Edition covers of the game. Furthermore, all three will be playable in PGA Tour 2K25, along with other professionals like:

Justin Thomas

Tony Finau

Lydia Ko

Tom Kim

Brooke Henderson

& More

Tiger Woods, World Golf Hall of Famer and PGA Tour 2K Executive Director, spoke a bit about the title and its cover. PGA Tour 2K25 marks the first entry in the series where players can participate in major tournaments.

“Some of my most iconic moments, unforgettable hole outs and dominant victories took place at the Majors,” said Woods. “In PGA TOUR 2K25, players can step onto the tee box and create unforgettable moments as their customizable MyPLAYERs, my fellow cover athletes Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, or even me.”

There's nothing to say about Woods that hasn't been said. He also graced the cover of PGA Tour 2K23, available to those who pre-order 2K25.

Max Homa is a six-time PGA Tour Winner with over a decade of professional golfing experience. In the 2024 Masters Tournament, he tied third place which marked the first top-5 finish of his career. Homa is well-deserving of a spot on the PGA Tour 2K25 cover.

Matt Fitzpatrick is another accomplished pro golfer who was the 2022 U.S. Open Champion. Since then, he earned his second PGA Tour victory at the RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links. Furthermore, Fitzpatrick has an impressive nine European Tour Victories. He makes for a great cover athlete candidate.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the PGA Tour 2K25 Cover. Stay tuned for more info on the game leading up to its release. We look forward to playing with these pros in the game. In the mean time, learn more about PGA Tour 2K25's different editions ahead of launch.

