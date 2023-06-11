The Detroit Tigers are in fourth place in the AL Central. The team fired GM Al Avila in August 2022 after a losing season, an all-too-familiar scene for Tigers fans.

A blowout loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday was the team's third shutout loss in June alone. The team hasn't had many bright spots this season, other than a gathering of Detroit sports legends on Opening Day. The Tigers had optimism in spring training that has since fizzled out.

Recently, Avila joined 97.1 The Ticket to share his thoughts on his tenure with the Tigers. He called the Tigers a “sleeping giant” based on the moves he made, but added that there are at least two he'd like back.

“If you're around this game long enough,” Avila said on the show Foul Territory, “you’re going to have some of those that you regret…the kind that leave a bad taste in your mouth.”