Although Eduardo Rodriguez's overly optimistic outlook for the Detroit Tigers has proven to be wildly inaccurate, there is reason for fans to have faith for the future. A young offensive core and perennially weak division could make the club one of the surprises of 2024. The front office, however, is still not done making moves in 2023.

The Tigers are signing former Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly and are correspondingly designating backup Eric Haase for assignment, via Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors. The 2012 second-round pick was DFA'd early in the week before ultimately being released by Arizona.

Kelly brings with him some pop, as he tied the D'backs' franchise record for most home runs by a catcher in 2019 (18). He has struggled to get much going lately, though, and is hitting just .226 with one homer through 32 games this season.

Nevertheless, the club believes there is more overall upside with him than Haase, who is barely above the Mendoza Line at .201. The 30-year-old had belted 36 home runs across the previous two seasons, so it is interesting to see management move in a different direction.

Detroit is eight-and-a-half games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central but can make up some ground on the second-place Cleveland Guardians this weekend. The Tigers split a Friday doubleheader and have young Matt Manning and Rodriguez (3.13 ERA) pitching for them in the final two games of the road series.

Ideally, the Carson Kelly acquisition has a positive effect on the MLB's 19th-ranked team ERA and helps A.J. Hinch's squad finish the year strong.