The Detroit Tigers are still a long way away from getting back into playoff contention. However, the front office made a solid underrated move on Sunday. In an attempt to improve the bullpen, the team reals in veteran relief pitcher, Andrew Chafin.

Chafin agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.25 million, per team beat writer Evan Petzold. There is also an additional bonus in incentives.

“Source: Andrew Chafin's deal with the Tigers has a base salary of $4.25 million in 2024, plus up to $1.25 million in incentives. The club option for 2025 is $6.5 million with up to $1.25 million in incentives. $500,000 buyout on the option.”

It's not a deal that's over the top. However, Andrew Chafin should be happy with this contract. The Tigers add a solid veteran to their bullpen, which adds experience to a young roster.

Chafin last played for the Tigers back in 2022. Last season, he played for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers. Through 63 games, Andrew Chafin recorded a 3-4 record, a 4.73 ERA, 63 strikeouts, and eight saves. He should bring some fire to Detroit next season.

Detroit is slowly building its roster back to a respectable level. However, there are still some holes remaining on the team. But if the Tigers are patient and allow their prospects to develop, they could become dangerous in the MLB in due time. Ideally, they follow a similar path as the Baltimore Orioles or Texas Rangers.

With that said, keep an eye on this franchise. The Tigers should remain active in free agency right now. At the very least they can sign a few more veterans on cheaper deals to balance out the roster.