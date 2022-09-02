Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows released a statement on Friday in reference to his mental health. The former Tampa Bay Rays All-Star explained how various off the field issues led to an intense battle with his mental health.

“This season has been an unfortunate struggle with a series of injuries and illness, from dealing with vertigo early on, then COVID, to bilateral tendinitis in my Achilles, and then having to go through the rehab process each time. What I have told very few people is that I also have been struggling with my mental health in a way that has extended my time away from the game that I love so much. I’ve been dealing with this privately with a great team of professionals, but I need to continue to put in the hard work off the field towards feeling mentally healthy.”

Austin Meadows then touched on his status from a baseball perspective.

“While I’ve been back in the clubhouse the past few weeks, and plan to remain with the club through the end of the season, I am still not ready to return to the field. I am so grateful for my family, my teammates, and the Tigers organization for supporting me through this. I can’t do this alone, and I hope in sharing my experience I can touch at least one person who might be going through their own struggles and encourage them to reach out to someone for help.”

There is no clear timetable for Austin Meadow’s return.

We wish the Tigers’ outfielder the best moving forward.