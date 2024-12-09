The Detroit Tigers surprised the MLB world with a run to the postseason in 2024. But while they have Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in the rotation, Detroit wanted to add some extra firepower behind him.

The Tigers have signed Alex Cobb to a one-year contract, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The financial details of the contract are not yet known.

Cobb spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Guardians, but only made it into three games as he suffered a setback from his shoulder surgery. Once he returned, Cobb put up a 2-1 record with a 2.76 ERA and a 10/3 K/BB ratio. One of his starts saw the right-hander take a perfect game into the seventh inning.

Healthy for the 2023 season, Cobb earned his first All-Star nomination and ended his year making 28 appearances for the San Francisco Giants. He put up a 7-7 record with a 3.87 ERA and a 131/37 K/BB ratio. The Tigers are hoping he can put together another All-Star season and prove to be a consistent force in the rotation.

Detroit finished the 2024 campaign ranked fourth in the league with their 3.61 ERA. Their .233 batting average against ranked fifth while their 416 walks were the second-fewest in the league. Skubal will get all the headlines, but young pitchers such as Casey Mize, Reese Olson and Jackson Jobe are all poised to make an impact.

Now, Alex Cobb has joined their ranks. Despite his 2024 season being marred by injuries, the righty still found a way to put up good numbers when called upon. Now fully ready to compete, he is hoping to prove himself with the Tigers.

In the past, a one-year deal with Detroit put you in a position to be dealt at the deadline. Now, the narrative has changed. Cobb will be counted on from the jump and will be a key piece of the Tigers' pitching plans in 2025.