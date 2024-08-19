With just 10.1 innings under his belt in 2024, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Alex Cobb is headed to the Injured List with a fractured nail on his right hand. The move is retroactive to August 16.

The team announced the move on Monday, an off-day before the Guardians begin a three-game series against the Yankees in New York. The Guardians did not indicate how long they expect Cobb to be out, but called up Anthony Gose from Triple-A Columbus to take his place. Reliever Sam Hentges moved from the 10-day to the 60-day IL to make room for Gose on the 40-man roster.

Hentges has appeared in 25 games for Cleveland this year, compiling a WHIP under 1.000 and striking out 27 batters in 23.2 innings. He has been on the IL since July 12 with left shoulder inflammation.

Cobb made two starts for Cleveland, allowing five runs on 12 hits with four strikeouts. The righty finished last year, his second season with the San Francisco Giants, on the IL with left hip inflammation. The Giants expected him to be ready by May 2024 and picked up his $10 million option. Shoulder issues, however, slowed his comeback twice and San Francisco dealt him to Cleveland while he was on a rehab assignment. Cobb made his season debut on August 9.

Even if Cobb is able to return before the end of the season, it's tough to see how he can build up and become a factor in October. It is brutal luck for a pitcher headed into free agency, particularly one who is 36 years old.

Still, his past two seasons indicate Cobb can be a capable pitcher. Cobb pitched to a 3.87 ERA with the Giants last year, earning the first All-Star nod of his career. He was even a touch better the year before with a 3.73 ERA.

Anthony Gose rejoins the Guardians roster with Alex Cobb injury

Cobb was on target to start game two of the Guardians' series Wednesday in New York. For now, Cleveland has not named a replacement. With the lefty reliever Gose returning to the Big League club, it indicates the Guardians will either go with a bullpen game on Wednesday or start someone already on the active roster. Or, Cleveland could send down an extra reliever before the game and bring up a spot-starter like Logan Allen.

For however long Gose is on the roster, however, Cleveland is getting someone who has posted solid numbers in Columbus. In 39 innings in Triple-A, Gose has allowed 28 hits and 15 earned runs (3.46 ERA). He has also struck out 12.7 batters per nine innings.

Gose has 29 innings of Major League experience, though his stats haven't been great. He has walked 17 batters in that time — a major issue considering his stellar 5.9 hits allowed per nine innings. His walk rate hasn't been significantly better in the minors either; he's. walking 5.8 per nine in Columbus.

Gose got the bulk of his experience in 2022 with Cleveland, throwing 21 innings. He did not play in the Majors in 2023 and has pitched 1.1 innings for the Guardians so far in 2024.