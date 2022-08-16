Tigers rookie Kerry Carpenter’s immediate reaction to first major league home run

The Detroit Tigers lost eight games consecutively entering the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. Thanks to rookie Kerry Carpenter, their fortunes changed.

Carpenter mashed his first big league double, his first major league home run, his first major league RBI, and his first major league multi-hit game as the Tigers defeated the Guardians 7-4.

Bally Sports Detroit reporter Trevor Thompson caught up with the Tigers rookie following the game. With a big smile on his face, Carpenter described his mindset prior to hitting his homer.

“I noticed he was leaving the changeup up, and then Schoopy hit a changeup out,” Carpenter said. “I was like, ‘He might just try to run a heater by me with the first pitch,’ so I was just ready for it and tried to turn it around.”

Prior to Carpenter’s home run, Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop also went yard to give the team the lead. Carpenter homered on the first pitch he saw.

Carpenter notched his first career hit on August 13 in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers rookie noted how good it felt to contribute big to a win.

“It’s really cool. Having a win to go along with it really is what means everything,” Carpenter said. “That’s what I’m super excited for. Getting these moments under my belt and just getting to work is awesome.”

Carpenter was called up by the Tigers on August 10. The Tigers rookie mashed 30 home runs in 97 games in the minors leagues prior to his call-up.

Detroit is in the process of undergoing a lot of organizational change. It started on August 10 when the team fired longtime general manager Al Avila.

Carpenter’s efforts may be the catalyst for a bit of positive momentum for the Tigers, which the team desperately needs.