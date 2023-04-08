Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows has stepped away from the team to focus on his mental health amid struggles with anxiety. Meadows, who arrived in Detroit via a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays last April, was placed on the 10-day injured list with anxiety, according to the Tigers Communications Department on Twitter.

Detroit recalled fellow outfielder Akil Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said the following in a statement, “The Tigers fully support Austin’s decision to step away from the team and prioritize his mental health. As an organization, we have taken many steps to provide and destigmatize mental health resources, and we will do more to help our players tackle the mental and physical challenges they face on a daily basis. We commend Austin for confronting these challenges head-on and ask our fans to join us in supporting him through every step of his journey back to the field.”

Meadows, an All-Star in 2019, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rays before he was traded to the Tigers last year.

His tenure in Detroit has gotten off to a rough start, as Meadows appeared in just 36 games in 2022 after dealing with COVID-19, Achilles injuries and vertigo spells.

Meadows stepped away from the Tigers in September of 2022, citing his struggles with mental health.

He had entered the 2023 season excited at the prospect of a fresh start.

Now, Meadows will be stepping away to focus on his mental health.

Here’s hoping only positive things for the Tigers outfielder.