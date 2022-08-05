Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera fueled speculation regarding his future in the majors on Thursday. He noted ahead of the Tigers’ home matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays that he was unsure about whether he would decide to play in the 2023 campaign, as he mentioned that he needed to “talk to everybody to see the plan for next year.”

It only took Cabrera one day to make a firm decision on his plans for next season. He told Detroit News’ Chris McCosky on Friday that he aims to feature for the Tigers in 2023 and then call it a career.

“No way am I going to quit … Next year I’m going to be right here,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera has three years left on his contract with the Tigers, although the 2023 season is the lone one that is fully guaranteed. He is set to earn $32 million next year, and he has a $30 million vesting option for the following season that will trigger if he finishes in the top 10 of the 2023 American League MVP Award vote.

Cabrera has at the least managed to be a reliable designated hitter for Detroit this season, featuring in 85 percent of the team’s games so far. He has logged a .268 batting average, but he sits at career lows in multiple stats, including in OPS+ (88). This all comes as he continues to manage the chronic right knee injury that he was diagnosed with in 2019.

Overall, Cabrera has nothing left to prove in the majors, as the 12-time All-Star already boasts a career resume that is much-deserving of receiving a nod for the Baseball Hall of Fame.