Miguel Cabrera will be remembered as one of the greatest right-handed hitters in baseball history. As we witness the final moments of his remarkable 21-year career this season with his pending retirement, it would have been fitting for Cabrera to be included in some capacity to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game American League roster. Unfortunately, he was left out.

Despite being a 14-time All-Star, Cabrera is not performing at his career best statistically this season. With a batting average of only .238., there's no argument that a fan or player vote should have voted in his favor. Given his ripe age of 40, it is unlikely that such high expectations were placed on him. This season is essentially a farewell tour for the two-time AL MVP. But with the Detroit Tigers unlikely to make the playoffs, each regular season game holds greater significance when Cabrera is in the lineup. That is why it is so disappointing that Cabrera will not be making the trip to Seattle on July 11.

No legacy selection for Miguel Cabrera in 2023 MLB All-Star Game

In last year's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the MLB and Rob Manfred introduced a legacy selection, inviting Albert Pujols and Cabrera to the game. It was an opportunity to celebrate the career achievements of two of the greatest hitters in the history of the game. At that time, it was announced that Pujols would retire at the end of 2022 and Cabrera the following season. While it was a perfect send-off for Pujols last year, it may have been premature in comparison to Cabrera's situation this season.

If the MLB and Manfred intended to incorporate the legacy selection concept into the All-Star Game, why wasn't Cabrera saved for this year? Once again, the focus isn't solely on current statistics. Pujols struggled to maintain a .200 average by the time of the All-Star Game last year, whereas Cabrera fared much better with a .287 batting average. Ultimately, a legacy selection aims to recognize a player's lifetime of career statistics and memorable moments. Therefore, it remains puzzling why Cabrera was not given the same recognition in his final season for this year's All-Star Game.

The MLB All-Star Game weekend serves as a grand celebration of the game's finest talents, bringing together events such as the All-Star Game itself, the Home Derby, the MLB Draft, and the All-Star Futures Game. It symbolizes a tribute to both the present and future of the league. The introduction of the legacy selection last year perfectly embodied the notion of honoring the past within the present. This further raises questions as to why the same gesture was not extended to Cabrera this season, granting him a well-deserved solo moment.

Although Cabrera may not make the Midsummer Classic this season, he is undoubtedly a lock for the Hall of Fame, likely a first ballot. With over 3,100 hits, 508 home runs, and almost 1,900 RBIs to his name, his achievements speak for themselves, even if they won't remembered one last time in this year's All-Star Game.