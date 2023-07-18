The Detroit Tigers head on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals in game two of a four-game series Tuesday evening at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. So let’s check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Tigers-Royals prediction and pick.

Detroit (42-51) is coming off a win in the first game of the four-game series against the Royals in Kansas City. The Tigers were down 2-0 from the fourth inning on until they smacked in three runs in the eighth inning which sealed the deal for a 3-2 victory. Hits and runs were hard to come by in that matchup with neither starting pitcher giving up a single earned run. This could be the foreseeable future for the remainder of this four-game series in Kansas City.

Kansas City (27-68) had a tough-luck loss last night against the Detroit Tigers, where they were heading into the eighth inning with a two-run lead until the bullpen coughed up three runs to lose a closely contested game by just one run. The Royals head into tonight’s matchup with just two wins in their last 10 games and will need to come out with more urgency to stop this losing skid against the Detroit Tigers.

Here are the Tigers-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Royals Odds

Detroit Tigers: -154

Kansas City Royals: +130

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Detroit

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Will Win

Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers will look to continue their winning ways tonight when they take on Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Tigers are coming off a 3-2 win over the Royals on Monday, and they are currently in third place in the American League Central. Skubal has been dominant since his season debut two games ago against Oakland after coming off the disabled list. In his two games this season he has given up no runs and just two hits in eight innings pitched with 11 strikeouts against Oakland and Toronto. This will be his first road game of the season as he takes on the Kansas City Royals who have a less-than-stellar offense that has only mustered up 3.3 runs per game in their last five games. On the mound for the Royals is Daniel Lynch has been a bit more inconsistent this season. He is 2-4 with a 4.18 ERA, and he has struck out 31 batters in 47 innings. Also, he has reverse home/away splits where he is 1-2 with a 6.04 ERA at Kauffman Field.

Why The Royals Will Win

Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals will look to snap a three-game losing streak tonight when they take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. The Royals are currently in last place in the American League Central, while the Tigers are in third place. Lynch has been the best pitcher for the Royals this season but honestly, that isn’t saying much. He is also coming off a decent outing in his last start giving up three earned runs on six hits in six innings pitched. The Royals have struggled offensively over their last five games but have at least upped their average to 4.2 runs per game over their last 10 overall. Also, Salvador Perez has had a ton of success against the left-handed Tarik Skubal hitting .438 (7-for-16) with three home runs and eight RBIs. If anyone can spark some offense for the Royals to get one back from the Tigers it will certainly be Perez.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Tigers are fighting for the top spot in the AL Central as they are only five games back of the first-place Minnesota Twins after they took a loss against the Seattle Mariners last night. They also have won four out of their last five games with all the momentum on their side coming into game two of this four-game series. On the other hand, the Royals are slumping at the wrong time with just two wins in their last 10 games and just driving in 3.3 runs over their last five games, most recently driving in two unearned runs in last night’s contest against the Tigers on just five hits. As of right now, the Tigers are fighting hard to make the playoffs meanwhile, the Royals are gunning for one of the worst records in the majors. Take Skubal to keep his success going in tonight’s matchup in Kansas City.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers (-154), Under 8.5 (-115)