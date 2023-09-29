Miguel Cabrera is an all-time Detroit Tigers legend, and his long career is coming to a close in just a few days. Cabrera and the Tigers just finished their second to last series at Comerica Park on Thursday as Detroit defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-3. It was a good win for the Tigers and Miggy. In Wednesday's game, Cabrera hit what could be his final home run in Comerica Park in another Tigers win over the Royals. He had a special career that saw some thrilling seasons in Detroit, and he was part of the some of the best Tigers teams that the franchise has ever seen. After this season, his playing days will be over, but Cabrera is staying in Detroit for the next chapter of his life.

After retiring from baseball, Miguel Cabrera will still be with the Detroit Tigers as he will be a Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations, according to a tweet from the Tigers on Friday. Miggy won't be on the field for Detroit anymore, but he will still be part of the organization. Detroit fans will be thrilled to have Cabrera still be part of the team.

While Detroit didn't have a great season this year in Cabrera's finale, there are still many past seasons with him that fans will cherish. Cabrera was a big reason why the Tigers were consistently the top team in the AL Central in the early 2010s, and he also helped lead the team to two American League titles, one in 2006, and one in 2012. Miguel Cabrera had an incredible career with the Tigers, and it's going to be exciting to see him work with the team after this season.