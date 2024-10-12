Detriot Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows didn't waste time making franchise playoff history Saturday afternoon. At the top of the second inning of the Tigers' Game 5 do-or-die against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS finale, Meadows hit a double to extend his hitting streak early in the series clincher. The double stretches his streak to seven games, a franchise postseason record in his playoff debut, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“The only Detroit Tigers player to open his postseason career with a 7-game hitting streak that Parker Meadows just accomplished today? Hall of Fame second baseman Charlie Gehringer in 1934,” Nightengale reported.

Then, Meadow stole third base, his first stolen base in the postseason. His bat remains consistent throughout the MLB Playoffs with six hits, one home run, and one RBI while batting .244 in 25 at-bats.

Game 5's winner will face the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Parker Meadows makes Tigers franchise postseason history

In his first MLB Playoffs appearance, Detriot Tigers outfielder Parker Meadow's seven-game hitting streak surpassed Tigers' Hall of Fame second baseman Charlie Gehringer. The second-year outfielder's hot streak continued against the Cleveland Guardians in a decisive Game 5 of the ALDS, breaking Gehringer's 1934 six-game hit streak.

Gehringer played all 18 seasons of his career for the Tigers, and his No. 2 jersey is retired. He was named to six All-Star teams (1933-1938), led the Tigers to a World Series title in 1935, and was named AL MVP in 1937.

Much like Gehringer captured his first championship in his second season, Meadows hopes to do the same in 2024. However, he and the Tigers must beat the Guardians again before entering a seven-game ALCS series against the Yankees, who won the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in Game 4, wrapping up their best-of-5, 3-1, on Thursday.

The winner between the Tigers and Guardians will head to New York for Game 1 of the ALCS on Monday.