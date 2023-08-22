The Detroit Tigers are shaking up their outfield and Riley Greene is a big part of it. No, he isn’t being moved out of the outfield or the lineup but is instead just shifting over a spot to make room for Parker Meadows.

The Tigers called up Meadows, their no. 10 prospect and the most experienced outfielder in their farm system, to play center field, moving Greene over to right field. Greene, one of the team's top youngsters, had only played in center since being called up to Detroit. Manager A.J Hinch said that Greene has taken the chance in stride and that he will still get some reps in center, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

“It doesn’t mean (Greene’s) days in center are over,” Hinch said, via The Athletic. “He’s gonna play all three for the remainder of this year and (we’ll) continue to tweak things. It’s really important that everybody’s on board with it. Riley’s been great about it.”

According to FanGraphs, Greene has a defensive runs saved total of -7 this season. His outs above average on Statcast rank in the 56th percentile. While he did grade out as a mostly positive defender last season and is still good for a few highlight-reel catches, the Tigers see Meadows as the player better suited to patrol the premium defensive spot in the outfield.

Tigers’ president of baseball operations Scott Harris said that having Meadows and Greene together creates “one of the more dynamic outfield defenses in all of baseball,” per The Athletic. He added that Meadows has been MLB-ready as a defender and base runner for months but needed to prove himself more with his bat. With a slash line of .256/.337/.474 and 27 doubles, 19 home runs and seven triples in 113 games at the Triple-A level this year, he did just that.

Moving to a less demanding spot should allow Greene to remain effective at the plate as Detroit likely wraps up its season before the playoffs. He has an OPS of .831, 33 RBI, 18 doubles and 11 home runs in 378 plate appearances this season. As the best hitter in the Tigers offense this season, keeping him healthy and rested is key. Moving to the corner outfield should not only make him an above-average defender again but take some wear and tear off his legs.