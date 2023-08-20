If you thought that things couldn't get more embarrassing for the reeling New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels, think again.

With the Yankees getting swept at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, and with the Angels getting thrashed 18-4 by the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, the two teams are now further away from the postseason than the Detroit Tigers.

Yes, those Detroit Tigers.

Detroit currently has higher odds to reach the 2023 postseason than the Yankees or Angels according to ESPN's latest playoff odds, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

To say that this has been an embarrassing season for both the Yankees and the Angels, two teams with legitimate title hopes entering 2023, would be an understatement.

Following the sweep at the hands of rival Boston, the Yankees currently sit at 60-64, and last week they became the first Yankees team to be at or below .500 this late in the season since the 1990s.

Meanwhile, for the Angels, things continue to spiral out of control despite the sustained brilliance of Shohei Ohtani. At 61-64, the team currently sits in fourth place in the AL West, over 11 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers.

As for Detroit, the Tigers just got done polishing off the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Sunday. At 57-67, the Tigers do have a worse record than both the Yankees and Angels, but have a slightly higher (but still marginal) chance at the postseason due to their division.

While the Tigers shouldn't be categorized as the end-all-be-all measuring stick for MLB ineptitude, it's safe to say that no one saw them being closer to the playoffs than both New York and Los Angeles this far into the season.