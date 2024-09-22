ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers will conclude their three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Camden Yards at Oriole Park. It's a potential playoff preview as we share our MLB odds series and make a Tigers-Orioles prediction and pick.

Tigers-Orioles Projected Starters

Casey Mize vs. Albert Suarez

Casey Mize (2-6) with a 4.36 ERA

Last Start: Mize went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and six hits while striking out three and walking four in a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals.

2024 Road Splits: Mize has been slightly worse on the road, going 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA over 10 starts on the road.

Albert Suarez (8-6) with a 3.60 ERA

Last Start: Suarez struggled in his last outing, going 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two in a loss to the San Francisco Giants.

2024 Home Splits: Suarez is 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA over 14 starts at Camden Yards.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Orioles Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +118

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Orioles

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT

TV: MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Manager A.J. Hinch is confident as the Tigers continue to make an unpredictable charge toward the postseason. Despite being dead in the water and out of the playoff race at the trade deadline, the Tigers have surged. After trailing by as much as 8.5 games at one point, they came into Sunday trailing the Minnesota Twins by one game for the final wildcard spot in the American League. There is hope with seven games left in the season. Ultimately, the offense has been excellent lately.

Colt Keith leads the team in hits and has been one of the best on this team lately. Now, he hopes to continue garnering hits. Riley Greene has been excellent lately and leads the team in home runs. Therefore, expect him to be a power threat at the plate. Matt Vierling and Kerry Carpenter are also solid and can both be dangerous at the plate. Significantly, some hits from them can truly change this game.

Mize has not gotten through the fifth inning over the last two starts. Unfortunately, the potential he has shown has not surfaced recently. When Mize exits, he will turn the ball over to a bullpen that is fifth in baseball in team ERA. Jason Foley has been the closer and comes in with a 3-6 record with a 2.97 ERA and 25 saves in 28 chances.

The Tigers will cover the spread if Keith leads the charge and gets on base before Greene, Carpenter, and Vierling drive him in. Then, they need Mize to pitch well and avoid making mistakes against one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles went back and forth with the New York Yankees for most of the season. However, they have slumped recently and came into this one trailing the Bronx Bombers by four games with seven left to play. The O's may have to accept a wildcard spot. Ultimately, they would still get home-field in the wildcard round but would likely have to face the Yankees in the Divisional Round. Their offense is still amazing and dangerous.

Gunnar Henderson leads the team in hits. Ultimately, expect him to be the catalyst that leads this offense. Anthony Santander leads the Orioles in home runs. Overall, his ability to clobber the baseball has greatly helped the Orioles this season. Of course, you cannot forget Adley Rutschman, one of the game's best hitters. Ryan O'Hearn has filled in admirably for Ryan Mountcastle.

Suarez has struggled in two of his past three starts. Sadly, things are just not going well for him, and he will have to adjust to this one. When Suarez leaves the game, he will turn the baseball over to a struggling bullpen, ranking 20th in team ERA. Seranthony Dominguez is the closer right now and will attempt to shut the door down.

The Orioles will cover the spread if they can batter the baseball and take the lead early. Then, they need Suarez to hit his pitches and go longer than four innings.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Tigers are 84-70 against the run line, while the Orioles are 83-71. Additionally, the Tigers are 50-29 against the run line on the road, while the O's are 39-40 at home. It's hard to ignore the Tigers and their hot streak lately. Yes, they lost on Friday. But we can see the Tigers doing much better in this scenario on the road and with the better pitcher on the mound. Take the Tigers to cover the spread on the road.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-192)