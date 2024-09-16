ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers are on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals Monday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Tigers-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Tigers-Royals Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Seth Lugo

The Tigers are undecided on their starting pitcher for this game.

Seth Lugo (16-8) with a 2.94 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 193 innings pitched, 169K/45BB, .229 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees: Win, 7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 10 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 15 starts, 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 95.1 innings pitched, 74K/23BB, .241 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Royals Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +124

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Royals

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers have to be solid on the mound in this game. Seth Lugo has dominated Detroit this season, and he is just a good pitcher overall. In fact, he will be one of the finalists for American League Cy Young. Whoever the Tigers start has to be at his best in this game. The Royals can be shut down, they just have to pitch around Bobby Witt Jr. If the Tigers can match Lugo on the mound, the Tigers will have a chance to win.

The Royals are a good offense, but they do struggle in a few categories. For one, the Royals have the sixth-highest chase percentage in the MLB. Now, they will make contact when the chase, but it is not going to be hard contact. The Tigers have to get the Royals to expand the zone if they want to keep them off the barrel. If Detroit's pitching staff can do that, the Tigers will be able to win this game.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seth Lugo has quietly been one of the best pitchers in the MLB. His 16 wins are the second-most in the MLB, and his ERA is the fifth-best among qualified starting pitchers. Lugo is a big reason why the Royals are making their playoff push. With that, Lugo has absolutely dominated the Tigers this season. In his two starts against them, Lugo has thrown 15 innings, allowed just one run on seven hits, struck out 20, and walked only three batters. Lugo has had no problem succeeding against the Tigers this season, so expect Monday to be no different.

The Royals have a good offense, and Mize has felt the full force of that. In two starts against the Royals, Mize has thrown 6.2 innings, allowed 15 hits, eight earned runs, and struck out just four. Kansas City is one of the best offenses in the MLB, so this is not shocking. The Royals are top 10 in batting average, hard hit percentage, and average exit velocity. They also do not strike out often. If the Royals can continue to hit Mize well, they will win this game fairly easily.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick

This is not a game to overthink. Do not worry about recent trends or anything. Just know the Royals are the better team, and Seth Lugo is the better pitcher. I will be taking the Royals to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5 (+146)