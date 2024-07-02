Tarik Skubal takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers as they visit the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Twins prediction and pick.

Tigers-Twins Projected Starters

Tarik Skubal vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Tarik Skubal (9-3) with a 2.32 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP.

Last Start: Skubal is coming off a solid start, going seven innings, giving up just three hits and a walk. He did not give up a run, as Skubal took the win over the Phillies.

2024 Road Splits: Skubal has made eight road starts this year, going 3-3 with a 2.98 ERA. He also has an opponent batting average of .228 on the road.

Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1) with a 3.41 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Woods Richardson went 5.1 innings, giving up four hits and two walks. Three runs were scored against Woods Richardson but he took the win over the Diamondbacks.

2024 Home Splits: Woods Richardson has made five home starts this year, going 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Twins Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -120

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under:7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Twins

Time 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

TV: BSDET/BSNO

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 21st in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 26th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Riley Greene leads the way this year. He is hitting .253 on the year with a .350 on-base percentage. Greene has 15 home runs and 41 RBIS on the year. While scoring 50 times. Meanwhile, Matt Vierling is also hitting well this year. He is hitting .250 on the year with ten home runs. He has 33 RBIs on the year while scoring 35 times. Mark Canha rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .228 on the year but with a .335 on-base percentage. Cnaha has six home runs, 32 RBIS and 35 runs scored.

Carson Kelly has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .308 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. He has also scored twice in the last week. Andy Ibanez is also hot in the last week. He is hitting .462 in the last week with three RBIs and three runs scored. Wenceel Perez rounds out the hottest bats on the team. He is hitting .269 in the last week but without an RBI. He has scored three times though.

Current Tigers have 20 career at0barts against Simeon Woods Richardson. They have just one hit in those 20 at-bats with two walks. Wenceel Perez is one for two with a strikeout.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

the Twins are eighth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Carlos Correa leads the way this year. He is hitting .311 on the year with a .380 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 40 RBIs while scoring 43 times so far this year. Ryan Jeffers has been slugging well this year. He is hitting .232 on the year with a .319 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 13 home runs and 41 RBVIs while scoring 32 times this year. Carlos Santana rounds out the top bats of the year. He has hit .254 on the year. With a .330 on-base percentage. Santana has 12 home runs, 39 RBIS, and 32 runs scored.

Byron Buxton has been the hot bat in the last week. He is hitting .421 over the last week with three home runs and nine RBIs. He has also scored seven times in the last week. Jose Miranda is also hot. He is hitting .444 in the last week with seven RBIS and four runs scored. Rounding out the hottest bats is Carlos Correa. He is hitting .412 with a .524 on-base percentage in the last week. He has a home run and four. RBIS while scoring six times.

Current Twins have 78 career at-bats against Tarik Skubal. They have hit just .218 against him with three home runs. Byron Buxton has two of those home runs. He is two for eight with two home runs and two RBIs. Trevor Larnach has also hit well, going three for eight against Skubal with two RBIs.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Tigers have the better pitcher on the mound in this one, but Simeon Woods Richardson has been solid as of late. Further, Skubal has been better at home but is pitching on the road in this one. The Twins have the better bats as of late, and better on the season as a whole. Take the Twins in this one.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (+102)