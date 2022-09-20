Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is in hot water right now amid his homophobic comments scandal. So much so, that the NBA has decided to fine the 21-year-old a whopping $40,000 for the offensive comments he made against the LGBTQ+ community.

For some reason, Denver Nuggets veteran Aaron Gordon thought it would be a good idea to chime in on the controversial issue. Gordon sent out a tweet with just three thumbs down emojis as his reaction to the Edwards fine. Unsurprisingly, Gordon deleted the tweet as quickly as he wrote it.

Gordon’s highly contentious actions have, of course, caused quite a ruckus on the mean streets of Twitter. The 6-foot-8 forward did not add any context to his three-emoji tweet, so it was indeed open to interpretation. For some, they believed that Gordon was arguing that Edwards should have been fined more than just $40,000:

Aaron Gordon deleted this but he's right the fine shouldve been higher pic.twitter.com/9hvOuVEitI — lanternfly breeder (@lib_crusher) September 20, 2022

On the contrary, however, most folks thought that Gordon was booing the NBA’s decision to fine Anthony Edwards in the first place. The keyboard warriors did not hold back in thrashing Gordon for supposedly supporting Edwards’ homophobic rant:

I see Aaron Gordon decided to step into a homophobic mess he did not create and was not required to say anything about, and yet felt the need to put in his thumbs-down two cents about the Ant fine anyway. Extremely disappointing. — Gordon Gross (@GMoneyNuggs) September 20, 2022

aaron gordon when people can’t be unnecessarily and openly hateful without consequences pic.twitter.com/aIby07A0Iv — jeff (@retrojeffhoops) September 20, 2022

This tweet didn’t last an hour 😭 Aaron Gordon was getting texts from all the Nuggets FO 😂 pic.twitter.com/PW6UwKlT9z — 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕥 𝕁. 🍵🐉 (@ItsNotMattJ) September 20, 2022

You’ve gotta be such a dumbass to be 27 years old to tweet what Aaron Gordon tweeted let alone a guy that’s been a public figure for close to 10 lmao dumb and embarrassing and disappointing — will barton union leader (@chillducey) September 20, 2022

Aaron Gordon may have been quick in taking down his tweet but on Twitter, it’s never fast enough. A lot of people were already able to take screenshots of his now-viral tweet, and these folks definitely brought out their receipts.

In the end, we really don’t know what Gordon meant when he sent out that cryptic tweet. Unless he comes out with an official statement addressing the matter, we will likely never find out.