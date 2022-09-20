fbpx
Nuggets vet Aaron Gordon’s confusing reaction to Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards fine has Twitter asking questions

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is in hot water right now amid his homophobic comments scandal. So much so, that the NBA has decided to fine the 21-year-old a whopping $40,000 for the offensive comments he made against the LGBTQ+ community.

For some reason, Denver Nuggets veteran Aaron Gordon thought it would be a good idea to chime in on the controversial issue. Gordon sent out a tweet with just three thumbs down emojis as his reaction to the Edwards fine. Unsurprisingly, Gordon deleted the tweet as quickly as he wrote it.

Gordon’s highly contentious actions have, of course, caused quite a ruckus on the mean streets of Twitter. The 6-foot-8 forward did not add any context to his three-emoji tweet, so it was indeed open to interpretation. For some, they believed that Gordon was arguing that Edwards should have been fined more than just $40,000:

On the contrary, however, most folks thought that Gordon was booing the NBA’s decision to fine Anthony Edwards in the first place. The keyboard warriors did not hold back in thrashing Gordon for supposedly supporting Edwards’ homophobic rant:

Aaron Gordon may have been quick in taking down his tweet but on Twitter, it’s never fast enough. A lot of people were already able to take screenshots of his now-viral tweet, and these folks definitely brought out their receipts.

In the end, we really don’t know what Gordon meant when he sent out that cryptic tweet. Unless he comes out with an official statement addressing the matter, we will likely never find out.

