Anthony Edwards slapped with $40,000 fine for homophobic language on IG

Despite apologizing for making homophobic comments on an Instagram story recently, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is being reprimanded by the NBA for his actions.

Per Shams, the league is fining the 2020 first overall pick $40,000 for “using derogatory and offensive language”:

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2022

This is not surprising, to say the least. Anthony Edwards made a big mistake and it was only a matter of time until the NBA came down on him. This is what the Timberwolves guard said last week in his apology:

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” he tweeted. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

Basically, there were four shirtless men standing on a sidewalk and Edwards rolled his window down and proceeded to call them “queer”. He quickly faced tons of criticism across the internet for his remarks.

Anthony Edwards deeply regrets what he did and said, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s still clearly immature. The 21-year-old has a lot of growing up to do and it starts with holding yourself accountable. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar even put Ant on blast on Monday, claiming an apology isn’t enough.

Edwards averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season for Minnesota, helping them make the first round of the playoffs. They ultimately lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Let’s hope he doesn’t make a mistake like this again moving forward.