If somebody decided to make a list of the best young players in the NBA today, Anthony Edwards is one name that would come to mind. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard recently appeared in his second All-Star Game this past weekend. Additionally, Edwards is putting up averages of 26.3 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
To go along with his tremendous talent is a level of confidence that one can only find in a rising superstar. At 22 years of age, Edwards knows he belongs at the top, and this was exemplified during an interview with Stephen A. Smith.
The television personality asked Edwards how he measures up against the likes of fellow stars Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Known as one who never sugarcoats his words, Edwards went straight to the point.
“I feel like I'm the better player,” Edwards said, via ClutchPoints.
Looking at individual stats alone, Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander seem to have the upper hand on Edwards, as good as Ant's numbers are. Still, the biggest argument to back up Edwards' statement would be the Timberwolves‘ Western Conference Ranking.
Minnesota has dominated the conference throughout the season, holding on to the number one spot while continuously fending off Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder, who trail them closely. Led by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves look poised to make a deep postseason run following consecutive first-round playoff exits in the last two seasons.
No matter what opinion one may have on the Edwards, Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander debate, all their teams are currently in a position to make the playoffs, so the debate might be settled once and for all in the coming months.