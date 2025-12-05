For the second straight offseason, the New York Mets have taken a valuable contributor away from their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees. Last winter, it was an MLB-record 15-year deal for outfielder Juan Soto. Now, they've signed away reliever Devin Williams. According to team beat reporter Max Goodman via X, formerly Twitter, Williams revealed that Mets owner Steve Cohen was a major reason why he chose to swap New York City boroughs.

“They're a team that wants to win,” Williams stated to the press, including Goodman. “Steve's doing all he can to put a winning product on the field. I'd love to be a part of that.”

Now set to help protect leads at Citi Field for the next three seasons, Williams' role with the Mets is not yet confirmed. While the 31-year-old has plenty of closing games out for both the Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers, he could be a setup for the Queens-based franchise. Reliever Edwin Diaz, New York's primary closer the last few years, is currently a free agent. If he elects to go elsewhere, then Williams could be in line to be the new closer at Citi. How will the Mets' roster change as the 2026 season approaches?

Mets look to bolster roster following disappointing 2025 outcome

Article Continues Below

As it stands, Williams would close games for the Mets if the season started tomorrow. New York also bolstered their pitching staff by claiming ex-Boston Red Sox swingman Cooper Criswell off waivers. Don't be surprised to see Criswell compete for a spot in New York's rotation, which could use some reinforcements as well.

Cohen and the Mets front office have two big holes in the lineup that need to be addressed: first base and either left or center field. New York's front office traded away veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for second baseman Marcus Semien. Furthermore, longtime first baseman Pete Alonso is also a free agent. Will Cohen continue to open up the checkbook to help fill his team's needs, or will the baseball operations department need to get creative in its quest to improve one of Major League Baseball's most expensive rosters from last season?