Andre Iguodala was impressed after seeing Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards lead his team to victory against the Celtics.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, in the early goings of the 2023-24 season, have looked like the real deal, 21-point choke job against the Atlanta Hawks notwithstanding. They have posted the best defensive rating in the NBA entering their Monday night clash against the Boston Celtics, a team that, on the other hand, has the best offense in the NBA. A battle between an immovable object and an unstoppable force, the Timberwolves gained the upper hand, earning a 114-109 win over the Celtics in overtime thanks in large part to Anthony Edwards' heroics.

Edwards finished the Timberwolves' resounding win with a total of 38 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, looking like the best player on the court despite sharing the floor with other talented superstars such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But it was the ease with which Edwards led his team to victory during the extra period that drew the praise of many, including retired Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala.

“What I just seen Anthony Edwards do to the Celtics on both ends of the court….” Iguodala wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

On the night, Edwards teamed up with Jaden McDaniels to make scoring tough for both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown; of course, those two Celtics stars will get theirs no matter what, but Tatum, especially, found life difficult as he coughed the ball away six times.

And then in overtime, Edwards finished what he couldn't in regulation; raring to go after missing a chance to put the Timberwolves up by three with 13 seconds left on the clock, the 22-year old shooting guard scored in three straight possessions over a one-minute frame, taking on Al Horford on the switch with two consecutive difficult pull-up shots from deep midrange, and then confounding the Celtics with a tough one-handed fading floater off the pirouette.

Taking the game by the scruff of its neck was necessary for Anthony Edwards to do for the Timberwolves, as Karl-Anthony Towns, in addition to his shooting inefficiencies for most of the night, fouled out as well.

In a loaded Western Conference, it's looking like the Timberwolves are truly beginning to figure it out, with Edwards at the heart of their efforts to become a no-doubter playoff team.