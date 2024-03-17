The Minnesota Timberwolves are engaged in a tight interconference matchup against the Utah Jazz. Minnesota allowed Utah to tie the game by halftime. More importantly, the team lost Anthony Edwards to a scary injury during a drive to the basket.
Timberwolves tend to Anthony Edwards after untimely injury
Edwards drove in from halfcourt off a screen from Naz Reid and stepped on Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks' foot:
Anthony Edwards suffered an apparent ankle injury after stepping on Taylor Hendricks’ foot.
As a result, Edwards suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury and exited the game. Hopefully, the injury is not too serious and the star guard makes a speedy recovery. Edwards has been a vital part of Minnesota's stellar Western Conference run.
The 22-year-old averages 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals through 63 games. His all-around play has helped elevate the Timberwolves into a serious contender. The Timberwolves' battle against the Jazz got steeper with Edward's absence. Yet, the team has what it takes to prevail.
How will the undermanned Timberwolves respond amid Edwards' injury?
In addition to Edwards, Minnesota lacks the services of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anth0ny Towns. Nevertheless, the Timberwolves boast Naz Reid as a highly productive backup big and have depth at other positions.
Reid got the start at center on Saturday night and has not disappointed. The 24-year-old notched a 13-point-12-rebound double-double near the end of the third quarter. In addition, veteran guard Mike Conley poured in 22 points before the end of the period.
Minnesota needs the duo to continue their production along with increased effort from the bench to overcome Utah. The Jazz are being led by rookie guard Keyonte George, who had 16 points toward the end of the quarter. Moreover, Collin Sexton amassed 13 points off the bench.
The Timberwolves need the victory to further solidify their standing in the Western Conference. Minnesota entered the game at 45-21, good enough for a third-place ranking. The team is praying Anthony Edwards' injury is not severe, but regardless, they will band together and keep pushing.