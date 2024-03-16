The Minnesota Timberwolves are getting some murky news ahead of a Saturday showdown with the Utah Jazz. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is questionable for the game, per the team's injury report. Gobert is battling a rib sprain.
Rudy Gobert's injury status vs. Jazz
The Timberwolves have struggled as a team with injuries in recent weeks. Karl-Anthony Towns is out for an extended period, and star guard Anthony Edwards also has had some physical issues. The Timberwolves are hoping to have everyone at full strength, as the team is one of the best clubs in the Western Conference. Minnesota is entering Saturday's game with a 45-21 record, good for third in the West behind the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Gobert is one of the best players statistically this season for the Twin Cities franchise. The big man is leading the team in rebounding, grabbing 13 boards a game. He's also third on the team in scoring, with a nearly 14 points a game scoring average. He's been playing his way through injuries recently, putting up some video game numbers on the glass. Gobert grabbed 17 rebounds in a March 8 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Gobert isn't the only player questionable for Saturday's game. The Timberwolves' Monte Morris and Kyle Anderson are also possibly not playing. Anderson is dealing with right shoulder pain, while Morris has a hamstring strain. Jaylen Clark is out for the game for Minnesota, along with Towns.
The Timberwolves and Jazz battle at 9:30 Eastern on Saturday. The teams also play on Monday. The Jazz enter Saturday's game with a 29-37 record.